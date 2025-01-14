Brain teaser: If you crack this baffling puzzle, you'll prove your intelligence is unmatched

Maths often evoked mixed feelings during school days. For many, solving equations and formulae felt more like a punishment than a joy. However, brain teasers that incorporate maths are flipping the script, transforming the once-dreaded subject into a fun and engaging challenge. A brain teaser puzzled users on X with clever maths logic.(X/@brainyquiz_)

These puzzles not only stimulate logical reasoning but also offer a fresh perspective on how numbers can interact in unexpected ways. If you’re a fan of such mind-bending riddles, here’s a new puzzle that’s sure to get your brain ticking.

The puzzle

A new brain teaser has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz, and it has everyone scratching their heads. The teaser presents a sequence of numbers that seems simple at first glance but hides a clever twist:

“61 = 14, 62 = 16, 63 = 18, 66 = ?”

What could the answer be? Social media users are having a field day trying to decipher the logic behind the sequence.

Another riddle to test your skills

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has captured the attention of the internet. Another puzzle shared on the same platform earlier also promised to stretch logical reasoning beyond basic arithmetic:

“2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, 5 + 6 = ?”

At first glance, these equations seem to defy all mathematical rules we were taught in school. But that’s the beauty of these challenges—they demand creative thinking and an open mind.

Why people love brain teasers

Brain teasers like these go viral for good reason. They’re not just about finding the answer; they’re about the journey of solving, which involves reasoning, observation, and often a bit of lateral thinking. Plus, they provide a satisfying “aha!” moment when the solution finally clicks.

So, what’s your take on these puzzles? Can you figure them out? Share your answers and let the brainstorming begin!