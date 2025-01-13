Only those who think outside the box can crack this mind-bending maths puzzle. Can you?

If you are a fan of brain teasers and enjoy stretching your grey cells, we have an intriguing puzzle that’s been making waves online. Shared by the popular X (formerly Twitter) account, Brainy Quiz, this teaser promises to test your logical reasoning in ways that go beyond basic arithmetic. A baffling brain teaser shared on X left users scratching their heads. (X/@brainyquiz_)

The latest brain teaser

The puzzle reads:

2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, 5 + 6 = ?

At first glance, these equations may seem baffling, but they hold a hidden pattern waiting to be uncovered. This isn’t your typical maths challenge—it’s a riddle designed to bend your mind and make you think outside the box.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Social media buzz

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has left netizens scratching their heads. An earlier brain teaser shared by the same account had a similar effect, captivating users with its seemingly simple yet deeply perplexing question.

That puzzle read:

“Solve this: 1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 5 + 8 = ?”

Both riddles have sparked lively discussions on X, with users offering diverse explanations, debating over the logic, and sharing their “aha” moments.

How to approach It

Brain teasers like these challenge you to think creatively, often requiring you to spot patterns or relationships beyond traditional calculations. While some may approach it mathematically, others might rely on logic or intuition to crack the code.

So, can you solve the latest teaser? Put on your thinking cap, and give it a go. Whether you arrive at the solution independently or collaborate with friends for fun, you’re sure to enjoy the process.

The charm of puzzles like these lies in their ability to engage and unite people. From students to professionals, everyone can take part in the fun.

Are you up for the challenge? Test your wits and see if you can crack the code!