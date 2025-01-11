Brain teaser: You'll earn a spot among the smartest, if you can solve this challenging puzzle

Maths has often been a subject that many of us dreaded during our school years. However, brain teasers infused with mathematical challenges seem to have the opposite effect, sparking curiosity and engagement. If you’re a fan of such puzzles, we’ve got a new treat for you. A captivating brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, has left the internet buzzing with guesses. A tricky maths brain teaser shared on X left user stumped. (X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle that’s got everyone talking

The brain teaser in question reads:

"Solve this: 1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 5 + 8 = ?"

While the problem looks deceptively simple at first glance, it’s the unconventional logic behind the solution that has intrigued netizens. People are sharing their answers and debating the reasoning behind them, with some clever explanations emerging in the comments.

Check out the puzzle here:

The earlier riddle that went viral

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has captivated audiences. Another brain teaser shared by Brainy Bits Hub previously made waves online. It posed the riddle:

"I am a place where people lie, some cry & some smile. What am I?"

While the answer to this riddle is a “hospital,” it left people brainstorming for hours, with responses ranging from creative to downright hilarious.

Why are brain teasers so addictive?

The charm of brain teasers lies in their ability to challenge the mind in a playful way. They offer a sense of accomplishment when solved and ignite the competitive spirit when shared online. Social media platforms like X have amplified their appeal, making it easy for such puzzles to go viral and foster lively discussions.

For many, these puzzles provide a refreshing break from the monotony of daily life, blending fun with a touch of intellectual exercise. It’s no wonder that brain teasers, like the latest maths puzzle, continue to captivate audiences.