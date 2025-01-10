Brain teaser: If you crack this confusing puzzle, you’ll earn the title of maths wizard

Mathematics has always been a subject that polarises opinion—some people love its logical precision, while others dread its complex calculations. But when it comes to brain teasers that incorporate mathematical challenges, the story changes. These puzzles bring out a sense of fun, curiosity, and competition, offering a delightful twist to what many perceive as a dry subject. A viral maths brain teaser on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new brain teaser has currently grabbed attention on social media, sparking debate and excitement among puzzle enthusiasts.

The puzzle that’s got everyone thinking

Shared by a user named Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter), the teaser has captured the attention of thousands. The puzzle reads:

“2 = 8, 3 = 15, 4 = 24, 6 = ?”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

With over 3,800 views and more than 200 comments, the teaser has ignited discussions, theories, and plenty of guesses.

Social media reacts to the challenge

Users have flooded the comment section with their interpretations and solutions, showcasing the diversity of thought that makes brain teasers so engaging.

One user confidently wrote, “It’s simple! The answer is 35. Just follow the pattern of multiplying the number by itself and adding the same number again.”

Another quipped, “Maths isn’t my forte, but this feels like a trick question. Is there even a pattern here?”

A third commented, “I love these! It’s clearly 42. Here’s why: the sequence matches a factorial pattern.”

Others shared their confusion, with one saying, “I give up! These puzzles are fun but make my head spin.”

Some users took a humorous approach, with one remarking, “My answer is coffee. That’s the only solution to tricky puzzles like these!”

Another user joined in the banter, “Math teachers must be behind this to haunt us even after school!”

Why brain teasers keep us hooked

This particular brain teaser highlights why puzzles remain a popular pastime. They challenge our cognitive skills, spark debates, and bring people together through shared curiosity. Whether you’re a maths enthusiast or just love a good mental workout, puzzles like this keep our brains sharp and our spirits high.

Have you cracked the code? Or are you still pondering the answer? Dive into the comments section and join the conversation!