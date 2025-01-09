Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brain Teaser: Only sharp thinkers can solve this challenging riddle in less than 30 seconds. Can you?

ByHT Trending Desk
Jan 09, 2025 04:09 PM IST

Are you up for the challenge? See if you can solve this brain teaser in less than 30 seconds!

Brain teasers are more than just fun puzzles—they’re mental workouts that enhance problem-solving skills and improve cognitive function. Engaging with such challenges forces your brain to think outside the box, strengthening focus, memory, and reasoning abilities. They’re like gym sessions for your mind, leaving you feeling sharper and more alert. It’s no wonder they’ve become a staple on social media platforms, sparking debates and drawing people in with their seemingly simple yet perplexing questions.

Brain teaser: The riddle was shared on Instagram. (@surveyworld.me)
Brain teaser: The riddle was shared on Instagram. (@surveyworld.me)

Also Read: Only 10% of sharp thinkers can solve this challenging maths puzzle. Are you one of them?

Recently, one such brain teaser went viral on Instagram, captivating thousands of users with its tricky premise. It is about elves and their toy making skills.

What is the puzzle all about?

“If it takes 5 elves, 5 minutes to make 5 dolls, then how long will it take 100 elves to make 100 dolls?” reads the puzzle. Do you think you are quick-witten enough to solve this interesting brain teaser.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section to crack the puzzle. Answers ranged widely, with some confidently declaring “5 minutes,” while others argued “10.”

A user wrote, “Five minutes, assuming each elf works on only one doll.”

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1% of people can spot the polar bear camouflaged in the snow. Can you?

Earlier, another brain teaser was shared that read, "I have a head like a cat and feet like a cat, but I am not a cat. What am I?"

Earlier, another puzzle posted by the X account "Brainy Bits Hub" gained traction, challenging netizens with a different kind of riddle. It read: "In a bicycle race, the man who came two places in front of the last man finished one ahead of the man who came fifth. How many contestants were there?"

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On