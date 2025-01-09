Brain Teaser: Only sharp thinkers can solve this challenging riddle in less than 30 seconds. Can you?

Brain teasers are more than just fun puzzles—they’re mental workouts that enhance problem-solving skills and improve cognitive function. Engaging with such challenges forces your brain to think outside the box, strengthening focus, memory, and reasoning abilities. They’re like gym sessions for your mind, leaving you feeling sharper and more alert. It’s no wonder they’ve become a staple on social media platforms, sparking debates and drawing people in with their seemingly simple yet perplexing questions. Brain teaser: The riddle was shared on Instagram. (@surveyworld.me)

Recently, one such brain teaser went viral on Instagram, captivating thousands of users with its tricky premise. It is about elves and their toy making skills.

What is the puzzle all about?

“If it takes 5 elves, 5 minutes to make 5 dolls, then how long will it take 100 elves to make 100 dolls?” reads the puzzle. Do you think you are quick-witten enough to solve this interesting brain teaser.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section to crack the puzzle. Answers ranged widely, with some confidently declaring “5 minutes,” while others argued “10.”

A user wrote, “Five minutes, assuming each elf works on only one doll.”

Earlier, another brain teaser was shared that read, "I have a head like a cat and feet like a cat, but I am not a cat. What am I?"

Earlier, another puzzle posted by the X account "Brainy Bits Hub" gained traction, challenging netizens with a different kind of riddle. It read: "In a bicycle race, the man who came two places in front of the last man finished one ahead of the man who came fifth. How many contestants were there?"