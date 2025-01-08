Only 10% of sharp thinkers can solve this challenging maths puzzle. Are you one of them?

Maths is a subject that often evokes mixed feelings among students. Many of us remember the long hours spent in classrooms, trying to understand formulas and equations. Not only because of its complexity but also due to its abstract nature, maths can sometimes be a challenging subject. However, there’s a twist to this – when maths is mixed with brain teasers, it takes on a whole new appeal. A maths brain teaser shared on X left many puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new puzzle for math enthusiasts

For fans of maths brain teasers, there's a new challenge making waves on social media. The puzzle, shared on X by the account named "Brainy Quiz," has left many scratching their heads. The brain teaser reads:

"90% failed, 8 ÷ 3(3+3) = ?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

This intriguing puzzle has sparked numerous debates and discussions online, with users trying to crack the correct answer. What makes this teaser so appealing is its simplicity and the way it plays with mathematical conventions, keeping participants guessing. While the answer may seem straightforward at first glance, the way the equation is presented causes confusion, and that’s exactly what makes it so compelling.

A previous puzzle that had everyone stumped

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has shared a brain teaser that left people baffled. Just recently, another puzzling teaser was shared on X, causing even more confusion. The brain teaser read:

"Simple Math test: 9 = 63, 8 = 48, 7 = 35, 6 = 24, 4 = ?"

This puzzle also caught the attention of many, with people struggling to find the pattern. It’s this kind of puzzle that gets people hooked, eager to figure out the logic behind the equation. The appeal of such puzzles lies in their ability to challenge our minds and make us think outside the box.

Why mathematical brain teasers are the internet’s favourite

Mathematical brain teasers have become a favourite among internet users for several reasons. Firstly, they offer a mental challenge that can be both fun and rewarding. They often require lateral thinking, which stimulates the brain and encourages people to think creatively. Secondly, the viral nature of these puzzles on social media platforms like X creates a sense of community, as users share their thoughts, ideas, and solutions. Lastly, the simplicity of the puzzles – despite their tricky nature – makes them accessible to a wide audience, from casual enthusiasts to seasoned problem-solvers.

With such puzzles continuing to captivate minds, it’s clear why mathematical brain teasers are becoming a viral trend online.