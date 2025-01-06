Only a maths wizard can solve this tricky puzzle that has everyone scratching their heads

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for puzzle enthusiasts, not only entertaining but also offering a mental workout. These riddles often challenge conventional thinking and encourage creative problem-solving. If you're a fan of these perplexing puzzles, we have a new treat for you! A maths brain teaser went viral on X, leaving users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser that has the internet buzzing

A new brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user Brainy Quiz, has left many scratching their heads. The intriguing puzzle reads:

"Simple Math test: 9 = 63, 8 = 48, 7 = 35, 6 = 24, 4 = ?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

The challenge lies in identifying the hidden logic behind these mathematical relationships. What could the missing number possibly be? While some users claim to have figured it out, many others remain baffled, flooding the post with comments and guesses.

Another mind-boggling challenge

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has stumped the internet. An earlier challenge posted by the same account went viral, captivating puzzle lovers worldwide. It read:

"Only for Geniuses: 3x3=12, 4x4=20, 5x5=30, 8x8=?"

Both puzzles rely on unconventional patterns that defy traditional mathematical rules, making them all the more engaging for those seeking an intellectual challenge.

Why do mathematical brain teasers go viral?

Mathematical brain teasers like these capture the internet's attention because they offer a mix of simplicity and complexity. They lure participants with straightforward formats but challenge them to think beyond standard arithmetic operations. Sharing these puzzles online creates a sense of camaraderie as users collaborate or compete to find the answer.

For many, solving these riddles is more than just a pastime; it's a chance to prove their mental agility and enjoy the thrill of cracking a tricky problem.

Are you up for the challenge?

If you consider yourself a brain teaser pro, now's the time to put your skills to the test. Can you decipher these puzzling equations? Share your answers and thoughts in the comments to join the ongoing debate online.