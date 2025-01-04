Only those with keen logic can solve this tricky maths puzzle that’s baffling everyone

Brain teasers are not just entertaining puzzles; they serve as a mental workout that sharpens critical thinking and problem-solving skills. If you enjoy testing your brainpower, we’ve got a fresh challenge for you that’s creating waves on social media. A brain teaser on X puzzled users with its simple yet tricky math question.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: You'll join the top 1% of geniuses, if you solve this mind-bending maths puzzle)

The latest challenge on X

A brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user “Brainy Quiz” has sparked lively debates among puzzle enthusiasts. The teaser is deceptively simple but has left many scratching their heads. It reads:

"4 ÷ 2 × 2 = ?"

The options provided are:

a) 4, b) 1, c) 3.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This puzzle plays on mathematical principles and order of operations, also known as BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division/Multiplication, Addition/Subtraction). It has triggered a flurry of responses, with users passionately arguing for their answers.

A look back at another puzzle

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has taken over social media. An earlier challenge shared on X also garnered significant attention:

“Only for Geniuses: 3x3=12, 4x4=20, 5x5=30, 8x8=?”

This puzzle’s unconventional approach to mathematical operations captivated users, sparking a race to decipher its unique logic. Many users shared their interpretations, proving that brain teasers are not just about solving but also about fostering creativity and lateral thinking.

Why brain teasers are so popular

Brain teasers hold a unique appeal because they stimulate curiosity and challenge conventional ways of thinking. They offer a momentary escape from routine while providing a sense of accomplishment when solved. In the digital age, where attention spans are shrinking, these puzzles provide a perfect blend of entertainment and intellectual engagement.

(Also read: Brain teaser: So you think you can answer the South Pole question that is stumping everyone?)

Moreover, sharing brain teasers on platforms like X allows users to connect and engage in friendly competition. They ignite discussions, encourage collaboration, and often reveal surprising insights into how people approach problems differently.

So, if you’re ready to put your thinking cap on, dive into these brain teasers and see if you can crack the code! Whether you solve them instantly or need a moment to pause and reflect, one thing is certain – they’re guaranteed to give your brain a satisfying workout.