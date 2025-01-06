Brain teaser: You'll be crowned the puzzle king, if you solve this perplexing riddle

Brain teasers are the flavour of the moment on social media, captivating users with their perplexing riddles and intriguing puzzles. Whether they stump us, make us think harder, or simply entertain, these puzzles are taking over platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). A recent teaser shared by an Instagram account named "Brain Teasers" has caught the attention of the internet. A viral brain teaser about a mysterious cat-like entity puzzled internet.(Instagram/brainteasers.ig)

(Also read: Only a maths wizard can solve this tricky puzzle that has everyone scratching their heads)

The riddle reads:

"I have a head like a cat and feet like a cat, but I am not a cat. What am I?"

Check out the puzzle here:

This seemingly simple question has left many scratching their heads. Some users suggested animals like tigers or leopards, while others ventured into more abstract answers.

Another puzzle sweeps the web

Earlier, another puzzle posted by the Twitter account "Brainy Bits Hub" gained traction, challenging netizens with a different kind of riddle. It read:

"In a bicycle race, the man who came two places in front of the last man finished one ahead of the man who came fifth. How many contestants were there?"

This brain teaser, though more mathematically inclined, has sparked heated discussions about logic and reasoning. Users have shared detailed calculations, creating a flurry of theories about the correct answer.

Why do brain teasers captivate the internet?

Puzzles like these are more than just mental exercises—they tap into our competitive spirit and curiosity. They challenge our ability to think outside the box while offering a shared moment of collective fun. With each new riddle, comment sections fill with debates, theories, and jokes, creating a sense of community among strangers.

(Also read: You're a logical mastermind, if you crack this tricky puzzle that tests your intellect)

Such teasers also serve as a break from daily monotony, giving people a reason to pause and engage in creative thinking. For many, solving these riddles becomes a badge of honour, sparking joy in the triumph of cracking the code.

So, do you have the answer to the latest riddle? If not, don’t fret—the internet is always ready to offer a new challenge!