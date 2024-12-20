Menu Explore
Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths puzzle, you’ll earn the crown of ultimate genius

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 20, 2024 02:00 PM IST

A brain teaser shared on X went viral, sparking 1.3k comments and 23k views as users debated solutions and shared humorous guesses.

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy challenging their minds. If you’re a puzzle enthusiast, you’re in for a treat! A new brain teaser has been making waves online, and it’s got people scratching their heads and laughing in equal measure.

A viral brain teaser on X puzzled users.
A viral brain teaser on X puzzled users.

The puzzle

The latest brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brainy Bits Hub, has sparked an engaging debate online. The puzzle reads:

“9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 3 = ??”

With over 1.3k comments and 23k views, this intriguing teaser has piqued the curiosity of thousands. The post’s comment section is a mix of serious attempts, humorous responses, and creative theories, as users try to decode the mysterious pattern.

Check out the puzzle here:

Netizens share their theories and laughs

As the teaser gained traction, the responses poured in, ranging from logical equations to outright hilarious guesses.

One user confidently theorised, “It’s simple arithmetic: multiply the number by itself!” While another cheekily replied, “Clearly, it’s the amount of sleep I’ve been missing trying to solve this!”

Some users approached the teaser with a humorous twist. One comment read, “The answer is whatever you want it to be—just like life!” Another quipped, “I solved it, but I’m keeping the answer a secret. Call it a mystery!”

On the other hand, some users genuinely grappled with the puzzle, engaging in detailed debates. One thoughtful response suggested, “It’s 12 if you follow a specific pattern—just look at the divisor logic!” Meanwhile, another exclaimed, “No way! It’s gotta be 15; you’re overcomplicating it!”

If you’re intrigued, why not try solving it yourself? The beauty of brain teasers lies in the journey of discovery, not just the answer.

