Brain teaser: This tricky question decided the fate of candidates in an HR round. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers often appear in job interviews, testing candidates' creativity and quick thinking. However, not all such stories are real – some are simply shared for a good laugh. Recently, a LinkedIn user shared a humorous brain teaser that has captured the attention of thousands. A brain teaser shared online left users laughing with its witty answer.(LinkedIn/Mayank Pratap Singh)

Mayank Pratap Singh, Co-founder of Supersourcing, playfully narrated a fictional scenario about his team supposedly hiring for Zomato. He wrote, “We were hiring for Zomato and shortlisted four top candidates. But in the HR round, only one got through. Curious, we asked the others what happened.”

The ‘chapati’ question

Singh shared the “tricky” question posed to the imaginary candidates:

"One magic happens, and you, your father, your wife, your child, your friend, and your dog all get hungry at the same time. You have only two chapatis. How will you feed everyone?"

According to Singh, the fictional candidates offered various responses—one said they would give the chapatis to their father, another prioritised the child, while someone chose the dog. However, the winning (and most unexpected) answer came from the “selected” candidate who cheekily said:

"Sir, Zomato kar lunga."

Singh added with humour, “Deepinder Goyal, we do hiring!, this is our outbound pitch.”

Check out the post here:

The internet reacts with laughter

Though Singh clarified this was purely a light-hearted joke, the fictional scenario went viral, quickly amassing 1.5k likes on LinkedIn. The clever humour resonated with social media users, prompting a flood of funny comments.

One user laughed, “If only all problems could be solved with Zomato orders!” Another added, “This candidate deserves a promotion already!” A third quipped, “Modern problems require modern solutions. Zomato it is!” Someone else jokingly asked, “Why didn’t I think of this answer in my last interview?”

Another user commented, “This is why humour will always win over seriousness in job interviews!”