Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Only a puzzle ninja can count all opened locks in this brain teaser within 30 seconds

By Muskaan Sharma
Dec 19, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A spot-and-count puzzle posted on X challenges users to find and count open lock emojis.

If you enjoy brain teasers and visual puzzles, this riddle will surely give your brain muscles a workout and test you sharp sight. Visual puzzles improve your observation skills, test your attention to detail and also challenge your mental agility.

The picture shows rows of lock emojis, some of which are open while others are closed. (X/@Orchmanyy)
The picture shows rows of lock emojis, some of which are open while others are closed. (X/@Orchmanyy)

With this puzzle, your ability to notice subtle differences and quickly count and categorise objects will be tested. This a simple yet engaging puzzle which can be used for fun but also challenge your cognitive and visual discrimination abilities.

(Also read: You're a true detective if you can solve UK spy agency's tricky Christmas brain teaser)

The brain teaser was posted on X by user @Orchmanyy and it is a spot-and-count puzzle. The goal is to locate the objects after carefully observing the image and count them accurately and as fast as you can.

This puzzle presents a fun challenge asking, "How many locks are open?"

The picture shows rows of lock emojis, some of which are open while others are closed. The open and the closed locks vary very slightly making the puzzle even more difficult. To solve the riddle, you must count all the open lock emojis in the image within 30 seconds.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

While some users swiftly reported the number of opened locks in the comment section, others said they were unable to see the difference between the locked and unlocked ones.

Another mind-boggling puzzle

If you liked the challenge, here's another puzzle to test you skills.

The image shows a grid made up of squares, accompanied by the question: “How many squares can you find?” At first glance, the task appears straightforward, but the real challenge lies in identifying not only the individual smaller squares but also the larger ones created by combining multiple segments.

Take a look at the puzzle here:

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
