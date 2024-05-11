Brain teaser: You’re a genius if you can crack this code in 5 seconds

Brain teasers are fun to solve. True, some puzzles can leave you scratching your head for days, but the satisfaction of finally solving them is unparalleled. If you love decoding mind-boggling brain teasers, we have one for you. In this puzzle, you have to crack a code using various clues. How quickly can you solve this brain teaser?(Reddit/@aimoushe)

The puzzle is posted on Reddit with nothing but a question mark as a caption. The picture shared alongside is the puzzle, which has the image of a lock and a blank space with the words "Crack the code" written on it. There are also several clues given to help you reach the correct answer. Do you have what it takes to crack the code?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the puzzle here:

The post was shared some six days ago. Since then, it has also collected more than 2,700 upvotes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some suggested possible answers, a few confessed that it took them a lot of time to crack the puzzle.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

832. Box 1 tells us that 6,4,5 are not in the correct solution anywhere. Box 2 tells us that 8 is in the final solution, since we know 4 and 5 aren't (from Box 1) but it's not in the middle position. Box 3 tells us that 8 is in the first position since we established it is in the final solution but not in the 2nd position from Box 2, and also not in the 3rd position from this box. We then also know that either 7 or 2 is in the final solution, with 2 being in the final position (because it isn't in the middle one, and we now know 8 is in the first position, or 7 could be in either 2nd or 3rd position. So it's either 87?, 8? 7, or 8? 2. Box 4 - We already know from Box 1 that 6 isn't in the final solution, so we now know 3 is in the final solution somewhere. Combined with our determination after Box 3, we can fill in the question mark, and at this point, our final options are 873, 837, or 832. Box 5 - We already know that 8 and 3 are in the final solution, and we know 8 is in the first position, so 3 must be in the wrong position. We also now know 7 isn't in the final solution. So we move 3 to the middle position, and revert to box 3 to pick up the 2 for the last spot. So, 832,” wrote a Reddit user.

“I got 837. I'm confused why everyone is saying 832? At what point do you guys work out that 7 can't be in the final? It just seems to appear randomly in people's work. Never mind, I'm a dumba** and made a mistake reading the final box. It's two are correct, but one is in the wrong place,” added another.

“I have been at this for hours, but now I am even more confused,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this puzzle? How long did it take you to solve the brain teaser?