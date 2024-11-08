Brain teaser: You’re a puzzle expert if you can guess the closest time to midnight

Brain teasers are a great way to exercise your brain and keep your mind sharp. They make you think creatively, test your problem-solving skills, and often require a little out-of-the-box thinking. Here’s a fun brain teaser shared by @elkeller34 on Threads, designed to challenge your thinking. It’s all about time, and your task is to figure out which of the following options is closest to midnight. A fun challenge to test your time sense.(Screengrab Threads/@elkeller34)

Time can sometimes be tricky, and this brain teaser will test your ability to spot the correct time. This teaser will definitely make you think and keep you hooked for longer than you might think.

The brain teaser:

This brain teaser challenges you to figure out which of the following times is closest to midnight. The options are: A) 11:55 AM, B) 12:06 AM, C) 11:50 AM, and D) 12:03 AM. You’ll need to think carefully and consider how each time relates to midnight, as it might not be as straightforward as it seems. Take your time and see if you can find the correct answer.

Check out the brain teaser here:

This brain teaser has sparked a wave of excitement online, with many users trying their best to solve it and sharing their answers.

One of the users, trying to solve the brain teaser, commented, “It’s A. It’s a brain teaser, so the obvious answer (12:03 a.m.) wouldn’t be correct. That leads me to believe it’s not asking which time is closer in actual time—it’s asking which time is closest in physical proximity to the word “midnight” within the written question”.

Another user commented, “The school system really failed a lot of people in these comments who don’t know the difference between am and pm. 11:55 am is 11 hours and 55 minutes after midnight. 12:06 am is 6 minutes after midnight. 11:50 is 11 hours and 50 minutes after midnight. 12:03 am is 3 minutes after midnight. Closest is 12:03 AM”.

Were you able to crack this brain teaser? If yes, then you are a true brain teaser expert. Keep testing your mind with more brain teasers and keep improving your problem-solving skills.