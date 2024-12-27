Brain teaser: You'll be titled the internet's maths champ, if you solve this tricky puzzle

Brain teasers are not just about fun; they also challenge the mind and sharpen cognitive skills. On the internet, brain teasers have gained immense popularity, sparking discussions and debates as people try to solve them. These puzzles come in various forms, from age-old riddles to complex mathematical problems, captivating audiences of all ages. If you’re not a fan of traditional maths but love a good brain teaser, we’ve found the perfect combination for you. A viral brain teaser shared on X puzzled users with its tricky maths problem.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle

Recently, a brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brainy Quiz has captured the internet’s attention. The intriguing puzzle reads:

“A + B = 20, A - B = 16, A^B = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

This seemingly simple problem has left users scratching their heads, with many eager to prove their prowess in solving such challenges. The post has garnered likes, retweets, and comments, with people sharing their attempts and solutions.

Flashback to another viral teaser

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has set the internet abuzz. In an earlier post, they shared another puzzling brain teaser that read:

“1 + 3 = 2, 2 + 6 = 4, 3 + 9 = ?”

The unconventional equations left users debating whether these were mathematical tricks or riddles designed to test lateral thinking. The previous puzzle sparked a similar frenzy online, proving that brain teasers have a universal appeal.

Why are brain teasers so popular?

The popularity of brain teasers on the internet lies in their ability to engage and entertain while challenging one’s intellect. They provide a break from routine and an opportunity to test one’s problem-solving skills. The sense of achievement upon cracking a difficult teaser is immensely satisfying, often prompting users to share their solutions and challenge others.

Are you ready to crack the challenge?

If you consider yourself a master of brain teasers, these puzzles are your chance to prove your skills. Whether you solve them for fun or to test your mental agility, one thing is certain—brain teasers are here to stay as the internet’s favourite mind game. So, why not give this viral challenge a try and see if you can crack the code?