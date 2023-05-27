Brave man risks his life, jumps into icy lake to rescue drowning dog. Watch

In an act of bravery, a man fearlessly jumped into freezing waters to save a dog from drowning. A video shows how he ignored the icy temperatures and plugged into the water without hesitation when he saw the pooch struggling. His act of kindness was also captured on camera and later shared on Instagram. The rescue video has left people with a warm feeling in their hearts.

The image shows a man rescuing a drowning dog from a partially frozen lake.(Instagram/@hollymorph)

Instagram user Holly Morphew originally captured the video and shared it back in February. “Yesterday my friend and I went for a walk around Sloan’s Lake. We saw a dog take off from the opposite side of the lake full speed ahead chasing geese. We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake. It struggled for a long time as we helplessly looked on, praying it could break enough ice to get to the shore. But it was getting tired and we could see the struggle wasn’t going to last much longer. We called 911 and the fire department was on its way. We weren’t sure their rescue would be fast enough. Then, a #hero took off his clothes and went in to save it. I am so happy to say he did, and both he and the dog were ok. This man saved a dog’s life yesterday and for that I am so thankful. Thank you to those who act #selflessly. He definitely did risk his life to save another,” she wrote.

The video again captured people’s attention after the hero of the story, Jason Skidgel, recently re-shared it on his personal Instagram page. In the caption, he shared that he is “overwhelmed at the outpouring of love” he received from netizens.

In the video, Skidgel is seen navigating through a partially frozen lake to reach a dog struggling to stay afloat as the onlookers cheer for them. Finally, after swimming for a while, he manages to reach the dog and grabs it. Eventually, he safely brings the pooch back to safety.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated close to 8.1 akh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 35,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“A true hero doesn’t wear capes. Only the best things to come for you!” praised an Instagram user. “This is absolutely amazing!!!! Thank you so much!!!” added another. “This is awesome man. Big thank you from humanity,” joined a third. “Such a brave, selfless, and compassionate act. I don't know this young man, but my heart swells with pride for him. BRAVO,” wrote a fourth.

