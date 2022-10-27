Home / Trending / Bride and groom dance with their dog at wedding ceremony. Watch viral video

Bride and groom dance with their dog at wedding ceremony. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Oct 27, 2022 03:30 PM IST

In an adorable video going viral, you can see a bride and a groom dancing with their dog.

Bride and groom dancing with a dog.(Instagram/@ilovemyretrieverdog)
Bride and groom dancing with a dog.(Instagram/@ilovemyretrieverdog)
ByVrinda Jain

Dogs are an important part of many people's lives. So, it goes on without saying that they try to include them in every aspect or event of their life. In fact, many people make their dogs a big part of their wedding too. And recently, a video of a couple celebrating their marriage ceremony with their dog is going viral on social media. In a video shared by user Instagram user @ilovemyretrieverdog and initially uploaded on TikTok by @steppdunn722, you can see a couple dancing. The woman is wearing a white gown, while the man stands in a black suit. As they are dancing, the woman is holding the dog in her arms and making it dance with them.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 6.3 million times and also has more than six lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This is so adorable. Congratulations." Another person said, "This is too much but so precious at the same time. My pup would for sure be in the middle of us if he was at our wedding. Mr. Center of attention. " A third person said, "It's a lot of love and beautiful to see." Many others have reacted using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wedding golden retriever dog. + 1 more
wedding golden retriever dog.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out