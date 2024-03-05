 Bride falls ill just before her wedding, gets married inside hospital ward | Trending - Hindustan Times
Bride falls ill just before her wedding, gets married to groom inside hospital ward

Bride falls ill just before her wedding, gets married to groom inside hospital ward

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 05, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The bride's family initially wanted to take her to the wedding venue for an hour. However, the hospital allowed them to hold the ceremony in the ward.

A woman in Durgapur got married in an unusual place - a hospital ward where she was admitted. As per reports, she ended up being hospitalised after having a stomach ache two days before her wedding. However, she and her family decided to go ahead with the wedding as per schedule - with a change in the venue, though. With the help of the hospital authorities, her family arranged a small ceremony during which she exchanged garlands and vows with her now-husband.

The bride and the groom got married at a hospital ward in a small ceremony (representational image). (Unsplash/@jalodarajk)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the bride, Sucharita Patra, works as a microbiologist in a Delhi-based firm and her husband, Amit Mukherjee, works as an engineer in Noida. The date of the wedding was set two years ago and the families weren't keen on rescheduling it as most members of the families had already reached the wedding destination in Durgapur.

As per the outlet, Sucharita was admitted to the hospital after having stomach pain while at home preparing for the wedding. "She was admitted and the next day she was diagnosed with viral hepatitis. Doctors said it's not chronic but she needed hospitalisation," a family member said.

The bride's family initially asked the hospital if they could take her to the wedding venue for an hour to complete the rituals, reported TOI. However, the authorities at Life Care Hospital in Durgapur came up with another solution. They allowed the couple to get married inside the hospital ward.

"We are extremely thankful to the hospital authorities for allowing the wedding to happen inside the hospital. This is not something that happens usually but they went against their norms and allowed us to conduct the rituals inside the ward," Sucharita’s father, Subrata Kumar Patra, told TOI.

Hospital CEO Satadal Dutta allowed the families to hold the ceremony inside the ward. Besides the bride and groom, ten family members and a priest were allowed to attend the ceremony.

"This is something we have allowed for the first time in our hospital," Shilpa Sar, senior operations manager of the hospital, told TOI.

