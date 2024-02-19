Groom arrives with baraat to appear for UP Police constable exam before wedding

A groom in Uttar Pradesh surprised everyone when he reached an exam centre along with his baraat. The incident took place during the UP Police recruitment exam. The man decided to appear for the examination before going for his wedding. The image shows a groom dressed in his wedding attire while appearing for the UP Police constable exam. (Instagram/@airnewsalerts)

All India Radio News took to Instagram to share the news. They also shared two images of the man in his wedding attire. In the pictures, the man is seen wearing a suit with a traditional turban on his head and henna on his hands.

According to the outlet, the groom said that “a career is necessary before marriage”. After taking the examination, he left for his wedding venue with his baraat. The police personnel present at the centre also wished him good luck for his future.

Take a look at this post about the candidate in wedding attire:

The post was shared 15 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 5,200 likes. It has also collected several comments from people. While some appreciated his efforts, a few argued that he could have appeared for the exam in regular clothes.