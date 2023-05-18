Bride rushes to take exam right after her wedding, vidai after test

A video of a bride taking exam in her wedding attire is gaining traction on social media. The video captures the bride, identified as Krishna Rajput, walking into the examination hall right after her wedding. The clip has prompted people to applaud her. Many wrote they appreciate the girl for prioritising education over everything else. The image shows a bride taking exam in her wedding attire.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)

The video is posted on the official Twitter handle of ANI. Alongside, they also shared a caption to explain more about the incident. “Uttar Pradesh: A BA final year student and newlywed bride, Krishna Rajput took the exam for Sociology paper on 16th May,” they wrote. Further they added a quote from Rajput where she said, “My wedding is important and so are the examinations. My ‘vidai’ will be after I write my exam.”

The video was posted a few hours ago. Till now, the clip has received close to 59,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated close to 550 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Many Many congratulations to that girl,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. More power to you queen,” commented another. “Wow! Education should always be a priority,” expressed a third.