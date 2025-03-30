Bride flashes guests on wedding day, gets slammed for ‘vulgar’ act after video goes viral

A German bride has become the target of backlash after exposing herself on her wedding day. Nina Lingstroem raised eyebrows across the world after she flashed her husband’s groomsmen during her nuptials. A bride flashed her guests during a wedding ceremony in Germany.(Representational image)

In a video that was widely circulated on social media, Lingstroem was seen pulling her wedding gown apart to reveal her innerwear. The X-rated act took place in front of the groom’s friends as well as Lingstroem’s own bridesmaids, who were seen laughing. The bride herself laughed before she set her dress straight and continued posing for pictures.

In another video, the bride was again seen pulling her dress apart and using her wedding bouquet to conceal her underwear.

The stunned reactions

Lingstroem’s act was widely criticised as vulgar and inappropriate on social media, where her video has garnered millions of views. Although the original clip was pulled down amid widespread criticism, its copies are still floating around online.

“People are confusing a wedding with a cabaret,” reads one comment on Instagram.

“Completely ridiculous in my view,” another person said.

Some called her a ‘pick me girl’ - a derisive term for women who seek male attention, generally by putting other women down.

“That’s a pick me girl … she’ll always be chasing this high to be the main character,” one commenter noted on TikTok, according to The New York Post.

Many also asked the groom to divorce Lingstroem and predicted a failed marriage.

“If that happened on my wedding day, I’d be furious,” one man wrote. Another said, “The annulment order came right afterwards.”

But if the bride was upset about the reactions her video generated, she did not show it. According to The Sun, she shared another video on TikTok which she captioned: “Smile as much as you can on your wedding day. And if you wanna do a flashing, do it!"