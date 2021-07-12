Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

A picture of an unusual mehendi design has now created a chatter online. Featuring the logos of Manchester United and Mumbai Indians, the design has now left people intrigued.

Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share the picture. In the caption they shared “this mehendi has our love.” They also mentioned the name of the bride and her groom to congratulate them. “Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” they wrote.

The image shows the two hands of the bride covered in intricate, elaborate and beautiful design with the team logos in the middle.

Take a look at the Insta post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered tons of likes. In fact, till now, it has accumulated nearly 3.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People had a lot to say while expressing their reactions.

“To my future wife, if your Mehendi doesn't look like this, do you even love me?” joked an Instagram user. “Two of my favourite teams,” shared another. “Aww,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the mehendi design?

