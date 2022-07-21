Bride pays tribute to her Golden Retriever dog who passed away in this way. Watch wedding video

Weddings are a special occasion where people get to meet and honour those who have had the biggest effects on their lives so far. These moments become all the more special when they are recorded and stay cherishable for life. That is exactly what this video is all about - honouring and paying a tribute to someone who has had a huge mark on the bride's life. And you have probably guessed by now that the cute little reason why this bride's 'something blue' was a dog's collar. You might be familiar with the wedding tradition of having “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

"JoJo was with me for every big life moment and I wasn’t letting him miss this one," reads the caption that accompanies this dog video. It was followed by the emoji of a blue heart. The dog video was shared on Instagram by the page dedicated to a Golden Retriever doggo named Beau who has 1.27 lakh dedicated followers. We won't give away much, so take a look at this heartwarming tribute by the bride to her pooch who has passed away.

Since being uploaded on Instagram five days ago, the video has gotten more than 10 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Why can't dogs stay with us forever? I love this!" "Love this so much," another user adds. A third wish reads, "Aww, this truly is so precious and congratulations on such a beautiful day."