Bride who got her late father's letter embroidered on her veil, opens up. Watch

It is always special for parents to see their kids get married and to be there during the ceremony. But for many, this may not be the case. Just like this bride, Suvanya, who recently went viral for having her late father's letter embroidered on her wedding veil. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, she talked about her father and their relationship. And it is nothing short of an emotional journey, so buckle up.

“I got Papa’s letter embroidered on my veil,” reads the text insert that the video begins with. In the caption, she details, “On my birthday last year, Papa wrote me a letter! It encapsulated anecdotes from the past, our memories together, & then wrote, ‘I hope Aman looks after you the way I did.’ I was sobbing–I hugged Papa & told him I loved him.”

Here’s the letter that she posted on her personal page:

In the caption to the post shared by Humans of Bombay, Suvanya also shares how her family ended up in different cities as time went by. However, she lived with her father towards the end and she also shares more about his battle with cancer. The video shows a collection of photos of her with her father and some clips from her wedding day.

