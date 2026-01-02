Bride’s foreign friends mistakenly join pheras at Indian wedding, innocent mix up amuses internet

A light hearted moment from an Indian wedding has gone viral after the bride’s foreign friends accidentally joined a sacred ritual, leaving social media users amused and delighted. A wedding ritual took a funny turn when foreign friends unknowingly walked during the pheras.(Instagram/chaudhary.__.kanishka)

Friends misread the ritual

The clip, shared on Instagram by Kanishka Chaudhary, shows her dressed in traditional bridal attire as she walks the pheras with her groom. As the couple circles the sacred fire, three of the bride’s foreign friends are seen innocently walking alongside her, carefully holding the lehenga.

Unaware that the ritual was meant only for the bride and groom, the friends continued walking until laughter erupted in the background. Guests were heard asking them not to walk with the couple. Realising the mix up, the bride and groom burst into laughter, while the friends stepped aside.

Take a look here at the clip:

Caption adds to the humour

Kanishka shared the clip with a playful caption that read, “The moment Nitish almost got four wives from three faiths”.

Social media reactions pour in

The clip quickly drew reactions, with users finding the moment both funny and wholesome. One user wrote, “This is the cutest cultural confusion I have seen at a wedding.” Another commented, “They are so innocent.”

A third reaction read, “Only at Indian weddings do you get moments like this, absolutely priceless.” Another user added, “The way everyone laughed instead of stopping them rudely made this even better.” One viewer joked, “Somebody almost rewrote wedding rules for a second there,” while another said, “Friendship goals across cultures.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)