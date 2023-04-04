Bridesmaids go wild, scissor-happy squad turns heads at wedding

In a daring display of fashion rebellion, a group of bridesmaids took matters into their own hands, as they snipped away at their pink dresses during the wedding reception. The incident, captured on video by TikToker Emma.league, has left social media users divided over the impromptu alterations. TikTok video of bridesmaid chopping wedding dress goes viral

The video, which has amassed over 12 million views and nearly 700 thousand likes, shows the bridesmaids laughing and enjoying themselves as they make the risky cuts. While the bride was aware and seemingly unbothered by their actions, the internet has not been so forgiving.

Brides seen dancing in the Tiktok video with over 12 million views

Critics have slammed the bridesmaids for stealing attention from the bride, with one user exclaiming, "I would be livid – the end result looks s**t." Others suggested more practical uses for the dresses, such as photoshoots or selling them afterward.

However, not everyone was outraged by the scissors-wielding squad. Some users praised the women's ingenuity, with one commenting, "This is such a clever idea. No one ever wears their bridesmaid dress again, anyways."

As the debate rages on, one thing is certain: these bridesmaids will not be forgotten anytime soon. Love it or loathe it, their scissor-happy stunt has certainly made an impression.

In defense of their actions, one of the bridesmaids explained that the dresses were too long and impractical for dancing, hence their decision to cut them. While some have criticized their actions as being disrespectful to the bride, the bridesmaids have maintained that they were simply trying to make the most of the situation and have some fun.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the expectations placed on bridesmaids and the pressure they face to conform to traditional wedding norms. Many have pointed out that bridesmaid dresses are often expensive, uncomfortable, and impractical, and that the expectation that they will wear them without complaint is outdated and unfair.

Overall, while the bridesmaids' decision to cut their dresses may have been controversial, it has certainly opened up a wider discussion about the role of bridesmaids in weddings. Whether or not this will lead to a change in attitudes remains to be seen, but for now, the scissor-happy squad have certainly made their mark on the world of weddings.