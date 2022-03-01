Bridesmaids groove to Arijit Singh’s Ilahi to surprise bride and groom. Watch viral video

Do you know the common thing you will see in most of the wedding videos posted on the Internet nowadays? It is people grooving to various hit numbers and dancing their hearts out. Those are the videos that often leave people with a smile and also make them want to shake a leg too. The recent addition to that list is this video showcasing bridesmaids dancing to the beautiful tune of Arijit Singh’s Ilahi. The song was featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ruchika Kashelani whose Instagram bio says she a wedding choreographer, posted the video on her personal Insta page. “Who all would like to have a bridesmaid entry like we did?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The same text also appears in the clip. In the caption, Kashelani also thanked the bride, her cousin, for giving her and the others the opportunity to be her bridesmaids.

The video, which was captured on February 18, showcases the women in different traditional attire dancing and entering the venue during the ritual of Sangeet.

Kashelani, while talking to Hindustan Times, also shared that during the choreography they decided to entry from the sides of the stage for the performance to surprise the couple. However, at the last minute, they decided to entry from a different point making the performance even more fun and surprising.

There is a chance that the video will leave you in awe:

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many showcased their reactions with heart or fire emoticons.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super entry,” posted another. Many asked Kashelani to share the full version. While talking to HT she shared that she will be posting the longer version of the video in the next few days.

A few days ago, Kashelani also posted another video showing a pool party celebration with the the bride earlier. The video, since being posted on February 17, has gathered more than 3.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON