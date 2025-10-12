British man fasts for Indian wife on Karwa Chauth, video wins hearts online: 'Truly amazing'

A British content creator is winning hearts online after sharing a touching video of himself fasting for his Indian wife on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Nick Booker, a British man known for creating content on Indian history and culture, posted a video on Instagram titled “My desperate Karwa Chauth search for the Moon.” The clip chronicles his journey across two cities as he observes the traditional fast. Social media users praised Booker for embracing Indian traditions.(Instagram/@indogenius)

In the clip, Booker revealed that he began fasting at 5 am while in Mumbai, before catching a flight to Delhi, where he lives with his wife and daughter. “I've been fasting for Karwa Chauth since 5 a.m. this morning when I was in Mumbai at Soho House in Juhu Beach, and now I've reached Delhi, which is of course where I live with my wife and daughter,” he said in the video.

The British creator then shared that he was at Delhi’s Lodhi Hotel, which he said was the tallest accessible building nearby from where he could see the moon. “It was the best place to try and see the Moon quickly,” he said.

Booker then shared a brief history of the festival, explaining that Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth night of the Krishna Paksha - the waning phase of the Moon in the month of Kartik. “That means we've got nine nights to go before Deepavali - the night of Amavasya. That is when we bring the light, because we're the ones who are lighting the diyas and welcoming Lakshmi into our homes,” he said.

The video ends with Booker breaking his fast by drinking water beside his wife, accompanied by a heartfelt message: “Wishing all of those who kept this fast. I hope you’ve broken it well, and I wish you all a Happy Karwa Chauth and Shubh Deepavali.”

HT.com has reached out to Booker for further comment on her viral post.

(Also Read: Karwa Chauth couple portraits: Simple Gemini prompts for romantic Instagram posts)

How did social media react?

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, with viewers across India praising Booker for embracing Indian traditions with such enthusiasm and affection.

"My favourite content for Karwachauth came from you. Who would have thought :) Happy Karwachauth to both of you," said one user. "Hope you had a beautiful time with your wife. Kindly post pictures of you with your lovely family,” commented another.

“Thank you so much for embracing and celebrating our culture ~ it’s truly amazing!” wrote a third user, while another said, “I envy his wife .. she has got what Indian men don’t knw and can’t do. god bless u.”

“Your excitement makes me feel like I miss my wife… even though I’ve never had one! Wishing you and your family a life full of happiness,” wrote one user.