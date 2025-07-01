British YouTuber travels to Pakistan to recover stolen AirPods a year after losing them in Dubai

British YouTuber Miles Routledge tracked down his stolen AirPods in Pakistan and has now travelled to the country to retrieve them, ending a year-long hunt that has made headlines worldwide. The 24-year-old YouTuber, popularly known as Lord Miles, lost the device a year ago in a hotel room in Dubai and recently shared that he had discovered the AirPods in Pakistan. After the YouTuber was informed about his AirPods being located, he told police that he would come to Pakistan to get them back.(X/@real_lord_miles)

"An announcement from the Pakistan Jhelum Police Chief, the Inspector General and Lord Miles regarding the stolen AirPods. I have my AirPods back after 1 year," he wrote in a series of posts on X.

In May, he shared that he used Apple’s Find My app and discovered the device was in Pakistan's Punjab, in the town of Jhelum.

"They got stolen from my hotel in Dubai and made their way to Pakistan. I enabled lost mode and kept playing the ‘find me’ noise when he’s using the AirPods. I’m going to get a police officer and storm the area, get back my AirPods, and film it all. I don’t like thieves,” he said.

After his post went viral, the Pakistan Police assigned a team to investigate, checking residents who had recently returned from Dubai. They located a man who admitted to have the AirPods but insisted he purchased them in Dubai from an Indian man.

After the YouTuber was informed about his AirPods being located, he told police that he would come to Pakistan to get them back.

"They also treated me to lunch at the Second Wife restaurant. There were 20 cameramen and journalists from every Pakistani news channel. It turns out this is a national news story, and half of Pakistan knows about it! I asked a random Pakistani on the street, and they knew about my stolen AirPods! I’ve been recognised several times by strangers!" he said.