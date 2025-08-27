Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Bro is in safe hands': Adorable video shows cat sleeping peacefully on Lord Ganesh idol's hand, melts hearts

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 07:42 pm IST

An Instagram video captured a cat peacefully sleeping on Lord Ganesh idol’s hand.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on across India , an unusual and heart-warming video has been winning hearts online. The short video captures a cat sleeping peacefully on the hand of a Lord Ganesh idol.

Adorable clip shows a cat peacefully sleeping on Lord Ganesh idol’s hand ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.(@vishudeolekar/Instagram)
Adorable clip shows a cat peacefully sleeping on Lord Ganesh idol’s hand ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.(@vishudeolekar/Instagram)

The video shows the cat curled up comfortably as if it has found the safest and most peaceful resting place.

Shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram, the video has quickly gone viral, with thousands of people calling it one of the most adorable videos they have seen ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Many viewers have described the sight as both adorable and symbolic, with comments such as “Bro is in safe hands” adding a playful yet touching note to the moment.

Also Read: First glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 captures hearts, devotees can’t take their eyes off Bappa

Take a look at the video:

The adorable video was shared on August 25, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 8 million views and more than 11 lakh likes.

Social media reacts:

The video sparked a wave of heart-warming reactions online. Some users called it a symbol of peace and comfort, while others simply shared heart emojis to show their love.

One of the users, Gauri, commented, “Bro is sleeping at the best place!!”

A second user, Pratibha Pranesh Kulkarni, commented, “The aatma found its parmatma.”

Another user, Rupesh, commented, “Cutest video on the internet today.”

Also Read: Lalbaugcha Raja's 20 kg gold crown, donated by Anant Ambani, dismantled before visarjan. Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated with great excitement.

It honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and marks his birth anniversary.

The 10-day festival starts with the sthapana (installation) of the idol on Chaturthi tithi and concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid grand processions.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / 'Bro is in safe hands': Adorable video shows cat sleeping peacefully on Lord Ganesh idol's hand, melts hearts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On