'Bro is in safe hands': Adorable video shows cat sleeping peacefully on Lord Ganesh idol's hand, melts hearts

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on across India , an unusual and heart-warming video has been winning hearts online. The short video captures a cat sleeping peacefully on the hand of a Lord Ganesh idol. Adorable clip shows a cat peacefully sleeping on Lord Ganesh idol’s hand ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.(@vishudeolekar/Instagram)

The video shows the cat curled up comfortably as if it has found the safest and most peaceful resting place.

Shared by Vishu Deolekar on Instagram, the video has quickly gone viral, with thousands of people calling it one of the most adorable videos they have seen ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Many viewers have described the sight as both adorable and symbolic, with comments such as “Bro is in safe hands” adding a playful yet touching note to the moment.

Take a look at the video:

The adorable video was shared on August 25, 2025, and since then, it has garnered 8 million views and more than 11 lakh likes.

Social media reacts:

The video sparked a wave of heart-warming reactions online. Some users called it a symbol of peace and comfort, while others simply shared heart emojis to show their love.

One of the users, Gauri, commented, “Bro is sleeping at the best place!!”

A second user, Pratibha Pranesh Kulkarni, commented, “The aatma found its parmatma.”

Another user, Rupesh, commented, “Cutest video on the internet today.”

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated with great excitement.

It honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and marks his birth anniversary.

The 10-day festival starts with the sthapana (installation) of the idol on Chaturthi tithi and concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water amid grand processions.