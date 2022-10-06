Home / Trending / Brother's sweet reaction after learning about sister's pregnancy will move you

Brother's sweet reaction after learning about sister's pregnancy will move you

Published on Oct 06, 2022 06:10 PM IST

A sister uploaded a sweet reaction by her brother after he learnt that she is expecting.

This man cried tears of joy after learning that he will become an uncle.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
ByVrinda Jain

A major turning point in many people's lives comes when they are expecting. A pregnancy announcement is an exceptional news not only for the couple but also for close friends and family. There are many ways in which a couple decides to surprise their loved ones with this news. In fact, the internet is full of such wholesome moments. An Instagram page called good news movement recently shared one such moment between siblings.

In the video they shared, you can see two siblings on a video call. The sister has just told her brother that she is expecting. The brother immediately starts crying happy tears. Upon seeing that his sister and her family try to comfort him.

Take a look at the sister surprising her brother with pregnancy news here:

Since this video was shared over the social media platform, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has 44,000 likes and several comments. Her brother's wholesome reaction moved many people. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "I can feel his pure happiness! Such a beautiful moment!" Another person wrote, "He's going to be an amazing uncle. For a brother and sister to have a relationship like that is special." Someone even said, "My second brother cried his eyes out when he found out he was gonna be an uncle for the first time; now he doesn't see any of my kids or me! Go figure." A fourth user added, "I held it together pretty well when I found out I was gonna be an uncle. But when I held that little precious baby boy, I broke down. The most profound happiness I've ever felt."

