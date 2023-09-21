Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS ‘dances’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya from Jawan in fan-made video

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 21, 2023 10:48 AM IST

A video that has gained significant traction on Instagram features South Korean boy band BTS ‘dancing’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya from the film Jawan.

Jawan fever has gripped the nation, and the fever doesn’t seem to die down soon. Even before its release, the music from the film made its way to the hearts of the people, particularly the song Chaleya. Turns out it ‘wowed South Korean boy band BTS’ too, as a video of them ‘dancing’ to the song has gone viral online.

BTS ‘dancing’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya in perfect synchronisation. (Instagram/@its_bts_fan356)

“Yes, beats follow them,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram handle @its_bts_fan356. The fan-made video shows Jungkook, V, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-hope ‘dancing’ to the beats of the Chaleya. The dance moves and expressions in this fan-edited video are perfectly in sync with the song. This clip has left both BTS Army and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans absolutely thrilled.

Watch BTS ‘dancing’ to the Jawan song here:

Since being shared on September 6, the video has garnered more than 3.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“SRK & BTS: Both my favourites are together,” posted an individual.

Another added, “All songs perfectly sync with them.”

“Bro, BTS x SRK = Fire,” expressed a third.

“Every song matches with their dance steps,” shared a fourth.

A fifth commented, “I don't know how many times I watched this. This is my most favourite edit so far.”

“Omg, I can’t believe how you manage to put the right song to every choreography of theirs. Honestly superb,” wrote a sixth.

About the song Chaleya:

Jawan’s second song, Chaleya, was released on August 14. The song, choreographed by Farah Khan, is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. While Arijit Singh sang the song alongside Shilpa Rao, Kumaar penned the lyrics of this song. The music of this hit track was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

