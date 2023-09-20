Man dances to SRK’s Chaleya from Jawan in theatre, video goes viral

It’s been over two weeks since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, and the fever doesn’t seem to die anytime soon. From recreating SRK’s looks from the film to dancing to the film’s songs, people are sharing numerous videos related to the film. An Instagram user who recently went to watch the film couldn’t stop himself dancing inside the theatre when the song Chaleya played. A video of him dancing to the song has gone viral on Instagram and is raking up numerous comments from people. Man recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya dance moves inside the theatre. (Instagram/@anshkukreja_01)

“Kaun kaun SRK sir ka fan hai [Who all are SRK fans]?” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Ansh Kukreja. The now-viral video shows Kukreja wearing a white shirt, black trousers, and shades, copying Shah Rukh Khan’s dance moves from the song. As he dances, people inside the theatre cheer him on and clap for him.

Watch the video of this man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya here:

Kukreja shared this video six days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 5.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“Awesome. Takes guts to do it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Loved it.”

“Killing it like crazy,” shared a third.

A fourth wrote, “Wow!” while a fifth joined, “Moves.”

About the song Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya, directed by Atlee, was released on September 7 under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Its song Chaleya was picturised on actors Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, who performed the moves choreographed by Farah Khan. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao sang the song, while Kumaar penned the lyrics of this song. The music of this hit track was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

