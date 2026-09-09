Businessman spends 14 crore travelling the world for 33 years, visits 233 countries: 'Time waits for no man'

A Chinese businessman has caught the internet's attention with his extraordinary 33-year journey across 233 countries, territories and regions, which cost him around $1.5 million (around ₹14 crore).

The man began his international adventures in 1993. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by South China Morning Post, Chen Jinwei, 53, recently returned to his hometown of Zhuji in Zhejiang province after completing his long-running global tour with a trip to Peru.

Chen, who owns a machinery company, began his international adventures in 1993 with trips to Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. At the time, the internet was not widely accessible, and he wanted to discover for himself "what the other side of the world looks like".

How he balanced travel, business and family

Chen did not put his business or family life on hold during his travels. Instead, he developed a routine that allowed him to manage his responsibilities while pursuing his passion for exploration.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, the 53-year-old often spent a month at home before travelling for another month. Over the years, he also deliberately chose challenging destinations, including the polar regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, the 53-year-old often spent a month at home before travelling for another month. Over the years, he also deliberately chose challenging destinations, including the polar regions. {{/usCountry}}

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His first attempt to reach Antarctica in November 2015 ended unexpectedly when the French expedition cruise ship Le Boréal lost power and began emitting black smoke on the third day of the journey. Chen made another attempt in January 2016 and successfully reached Antarctica.

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Tokelau proved to be his toughest destination

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Antarctica was not the only destination that tested his plans. Chen travelled to Tokelau, a small island territory of New Zealand, which he described as the most challenging destination on his list.

In 2019, after extensive preparations and navigating complicated procedures, he reached New Zealand but had to cancel his plans to visit Tokelau because of a public health emergency. He tried again this year and finally set foot on the territory's remote atolls, describing the experience as "incredibly exciting".

His travels also came with unexpected challenges. Chen said that he contracted malaria while in Africa and experienced an earthquake in Greece. Rather than allowing such incidents to discourage him, Chen said they made him more adaptable and taught him how to deal with unexpected situations.

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"When faced with a problem, first stay calm, then think about solutions," he said.

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For Chen, travelling was about more than simply visiting tourist attractions and ticking destinations off a list. He tried to spend as much time as possible in each place and immerse himself in local culture.

During his travels, Chen also collected currencies from 198 countries and eventually donated the collection to the Xu Xiake Memorial Hall. The collection became another record of the places he had visited during his 33-year journey.

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Chen also sees similarities between travelling and running a business. He said that both involve dealing with setbacks and continuing despite difficulties. "Regardless of the ups and downs, joys and sorrows, just persevere in whatever you do," he said.

For people who dream of travelling but keep postponing their plans, Chen had a simple message: "Don't wait. Time waits for no man."

Now that his 33-year global journey is complete, Chen plans to spend more quality time with his children and parents. He also wants to interview 100 prominent figures from the outdoor and tourism industries and document their life stories.