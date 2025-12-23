Indian entrepreneur praises China's productivity after visiting 4 factories in 1 day

An Indian entrepreneur has gone viral on social media after sharing his recent travel experience in China. He said that he visited four factories across three cities within just a day. A post by an Indian entrepreneur about his experience visiting China has gone viral. (X/@prakdadlani)

“Why is China ahead of the World? I'll tell you WHY,” Prakash Dadlani, a manufacturer and exporter of home appliances, wrote on X.

Recalling his journey, he added, “I took a train Hong Kong → China at 8:20 AM. By 11, I was at my 1st factory for a meeting. Had my lunch, then the second factory by 1:30 PM. 3:00 → third factory. 4:30 → fourth factory. By 6:30 PM, back on the train to Hong Kong. 3 cities, 4 factories, 1 day.”

In the following lines, he expressed, “This works because of: insane infrastructure, tight ecosystems, train connectivity, and factories being super prepared.”

“You can’t measure this kind of productivity… until you experience it yourself,” he wrote and concluded his post. He further shared four videos, two of which showed appliances he checked in various factories. The others feature him travelling by train and car.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “It’s years of hard work of the people, entrepreneurship of the businessmen, and dedication of the government.” Another asked, “Do you need to go to each factory when you could video call?” Dadlani replied, “Nothing and I mean NOTHING beats face-to-face meetings when it comes to manufacturing.”

A third commented, “Those who have been to countries like China and Japan will only understand how they are so ahead of others. It's an experience. And the harsh truth is that we won't be able to match their discipline anytime soon.”

However, not all were in agreement with the entrepreneur. One wrote, “Fast trains don't equal a healthy system. You can tour factories in a day while profits shrink, orders dry up, and youth give up. Infrastructure is easy when debt is limitless. Real strength shows in confidence, and China is losing that fast.”