Chinese food delivery rider saves $160,000 in 5 years by working 13 hours a day

A frugal food delivery worker in China has drawn widespread admiration on mainland social media after revealing that he saved 12 million yuan (US$160,000) over five years through an intense work schedule and a minimalist lifestyle. A Chinese delivery rider amassed $160,000 in savings over 5 years by working up to 13 hours daily.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Zhang Xueqiang, 25, moved to Shanghai in 2020 to work for a major food delivery platform after a business setback in his hometown.

From failed business to delivery work

Zhang previously ran a breakfast shop with a friend in Zhangzhou city in Fujian province. The venture shut down, leaving him with debts amounting to 50,000 yuan (US$7,000). Seeking a fresh start, he relocated to Shanghai and took up food delivery work.

At the end of November, Zhang shared a video on social media revealing that he had earned a total of 1.4 million yuan over five years. After clearing his debts and covering basic living expenses, he managed to save 1.12 million yuan, he told Xinmin Evening News.

“I do not have other expenditures except very basic daily necessities,” Zhang said.

A demanding daily routine

Zhang’s work schedule is relentless. He works around 13 hours a day, seven days a week, and takes only a few days off during the Chinese Spring Festival.

“I work for about 13 hours a day, seven days a week. Other than eating and sleeping, I spend all my time sending food to customers,” he said.

His day typically begins at 10.40am and ends at 1am the next morning. To maintain his stamina, Zhang ensures he sleeps for 8.5 hours every day.

Over the years, he has completed more than 300 orders a month on average. Each delivery takes around 25 minutes, and his total travel distance has reached an astonishing 324,000 kilometres.

Admiration from colleagues

Zhang’s dedication has earned him the nicknames “Great God” and “Order King” among colleagues.

“He is not talkative, just devoted himself to delivering food. I have never seen him walk; he is always running,” said Yan, director of the delivery station in Shanghai’s Minhang district where Zhang works.

“In our industry, a worker can earn more money by working harder. Zhang is a rare case who works extremely hard and is thrifty,” Yan added.

Looking ahead

As per SCMP, Zhang said he shared his story online because he felt proud of what he had achieved through persistence.

“After all, I have paid off my debts and accumulated a big amount of savings through working hard,” he said.

He now plans to invest 800,000 yuan to open two breakfast shops in Shanghai in the first half of next year, marking a return to entrepreneurship after years of tireless effort.