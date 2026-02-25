Indian founder leaves Sweden after visa trauma: ‘My life and dream destroyed’

An Indian entrepreneur based in Sweden has announced that he is stepping down as founder and CEO of his startup, blaming the country’s “hostile” and “dysfunctional” immigration process. Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya announced that he had been forced to sell his microgreens company and had returned to India. Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya said that he has sold his startup in Sweden and returned to India

“This isn't an exit by choice. It is an eviction by an incompetent and increasingly hostile state apparatus,” he made it clear in a LinkedIn post.

Who is Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya? Abhijith Nag Balasubramanya is an Indian engineer who launched a successful startup in Sweden. He is the founder of Hydro Space Sweden AB, a microgreens company in the Swedish city of Skellefteå.

Balasubramanya grew Hydro Space Sweden AB in just six months, creating jobs for locals in the process. The company’s first harvest was received enthusiastically by locals. Despite this, he has now sold the startup and returned to India.

Why did he leave Sweden? In his LinkedIn post, Balasubramanya said he had been forced to leave by the Swedish Migration Agency (Migrationsverket).

“Today, I am officially stepping down as Founder and CEO of Hydro Space Sweden AB. I have sold the company as I am being forced to leave the country by the end of this month,” the India-born entrepreneur announced four days ago.

Noting that he did not step down by choice, but was rather evicted by the migration agency, Balasubramanya said: “My experience with the Swedish Migration Agency wasn't just a bureaucratic hurdle; it was a masterclass in systemic dysfunction and unprofessionalism.”

He accused migration officials of gross incompetence, lack of transparency and systemic hostility towards international founders.

What are his accusations against Sweden? The Indian entrepreneur alleged that case officers handling his file lacked basic business understanding, failed to provide guidance on documentation despite repeated requests, and changed the stated grounds for rejection between preliminary correspondence and the final decision.

Balasubramanya described this as a “moving goalpost strategy” and accused the agency of acting in bad faith.