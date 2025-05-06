Businessman worth $4 billion trolled for Mumbai local video. His cryptic clarification

When an Indian businessman with a net worth of nearly $4 billion uploaded a video on the ‘spirit of Mumbai’, viewers did not take it kindly. What followed was a wave of backlash against the billionaire and a cryptic clarification that did little to stem the tide of criticism. We are referring, of course, to a recent post from RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka. Screengrabs from a video uploaded on X by Harsh Goenka(X/@hvgoenka)

Goenka, a fifth generation businessman and an active social media user, took to X to share a video that shows people rushing to catch a Mumbai local train. “Daily life in Mumbai…..what we call the ‘spirit of Mumbai’!” he captioned the video, which shows dozens of women running inside the local even before it came to a halt at the platform. They were trying to get a seat in the train - no mean task by any measure.

Harsh Goenka faces backlash

The Mumbai local is often called the lifeline of Mumbai, ferrying millions across the city every day. Most trains run packed, and platforms often witness huge crowds of commuters rushing to catch their train.

Although essential to daily life, the Mumbai local train network has come under criticism repeatedly for being overcrowded, uncomfortable and downright dangerous in some cases. In fact, last year, the Bombay High Court even rapped the Railways for the terrible conditions in which passengers travel on local trains in Mumbai.

Given this context, many people took issue with what they saw as Goenka romanticizing the Mumbai local and the ‘spirit of Mumbai’.

“It’s survival... not spirit. Expecting even basic dignity in public transport is a struggle in this country,” wrote one X user.

“Are you mocking them?” another asked. “Why don't you travel just a week like them! People like you who have means to make some meaningful change, yet indulge in 'poverty porn', are the real parasites of this society.”

The reactions were overwhelmingly negative. “Romanticizing the misery of the ordinary Mumbaikers. This is nothing but poverty porn,” a person opined. “I wish all the rich cronies, politicians, celebrities all feel the same and travel in the train in Mumbai once a month to uphold the spirit of Mumbai,” another said.

Harsh Goenka’s clarification

Goenka offered a cryptic clarification in response to one such critical post.

“No, Mr. Harsh. This is not Spirit of Mumbai, this is Majboori of Mumbaikar,” an X user named Samir Shah told him.

The billionaire entrepreneur replied to him indicating that his post was supposed to be sarcastic. “Understand sarcasm,” wrote Goenka.