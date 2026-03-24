Cab driver overhears bangle sellers, video calls wife to choose her favourites: ‘Jo pasand hai bata do’
A cab driver overheard sellers, video-called his wife and bought bangles during the ride.
A heartwarming moment from a cab ride has caught the internet’s attention after a woman shared how a simple conversation led to an unexpected customer. Taking to Instagram, a woman identified as Anjali posted a video on her account ‘Banno Ki Saheli’, showing a cab driver video calling his wife to buy bangles for her.
(Also read: Indian cab driver presses SOS button multiple times, claims nothing happens. NRI shares video)
According to Anjali, the incident took place after she and her team wrapped up a bangle exhibition during a Holi event. While heading back in a cab, they were discussing their products and how the event had gone, unaware that the driver was quietly listening.
‘Bangles hai kya aapke paas?’
Anjali detailed the experience in the caption of her post. She wrote: "So we had an exhibition for bangles during a Holi event. After the event ended, we packed all our stuff and booked a cab. On the way, we were talking about the bangles and discussing how the event went. The cab driver bhaiya was quietly listening to our conversation. After a while, he asked, “Bangles hai kya aapke paas?” We said yes. Then he video-called his wife and told her, “Jo pasand hai bata do.” We showed her the bangles on video call, and he bought a 3 pairs for her. So yes, we got a client on wheels! But honestly, seeing his love and excitement while buying bangles for his wife just melted our hearts."
The text overlaid on the clip read as: "Cab wale bhaiya heard that i have bangle business what he did melted my heart. He did video call to his wife and asked her if she liked anything. We showed her the collection. I literally packed her order in cab."
Take a look here at the clip here:
Internet reacts to the sweet gesture
The clip has garnered several reactions online, with users praising the driver’s thoughtful gesture and the wholesome interaction. One user wrote, "This is the kind of love we need to see more of." Another said, “Bro set relationship goals in a cab ride.”
Several others were equally charmed. "This is so wholesome, made my day," one user shared, while another wrote, "True love is buying bangles after a long day at work." One more added, "Respect for this man, such a sweet husband."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More