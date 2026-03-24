Cab driver overhears bangle sellers, video calls wife to choose her favourites: ‘Jo pasand hai bata do’

A heartwarming moment from a cab ride has caught the internet’s attention after a woman shared how a simple conversation led to an unexpected customer. Taking to Instagram, a woman identified as Anjali posted a video on her account ‘Banno Ki Saheli’, showing a cab driver video calling his wife to buy bangles for her. A cab driver video called his wife mid-ride and bought bangles after overhearing sellers in the cab. (Instagram/bannoki_saheli)

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According to Anjali, the incident took place after she and her team wrapped up a bangle exhibition during a Holi event. While heading back in a cab, they were discussing their products and how the event had gone, unaware that the driver was quietly listening.

‘Bangles hai kya aapke paas?’ Anjali detailed the experience in the caption of her post. She wrote: "So we had an exhibition for bangles during a Holi event. After the event ended, we packed all our stuff and booked a cab. On the way, we were talking about the bangles and discussing how the event went. The cab driver bhaiya was quietly listening to our conversation. After a while, he asked, “Bangles hai kya aapke paas?” We said yes. Then he video-called his wife and told her, “Jo pasand hai bata do.” We showed her the bangles on video call, and he bought a 3 pairs for her. So yes, we got a client on wheels! But honestly, seeing his love and excitement while buying bangles for his wife just melted our hearts."

The text overlaid on the clip read as: "Cab wale bhaiya heard that i have bangle business what he did melted my heart. He did video call to his wife and asked her if she liked anything. We showed her the collection. I literally packed her order in cab."

Take a look here at the clip here: