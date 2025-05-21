Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

California teen poses in first place after losing to trans athlete, sparking ‘true winner’ debate

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 21, 2025 09:24 PM IST

Reese Hogan, a California high school athlete, received praise for stepping into the first-place spot after being defeated by trans athlete in triple jump.

A high school athlete in California earned praise from conservative social media handles after she stood in place of a trans athlete on the podium, after being defeated by her. 16-year-old Reese Hogan was the runner-up in the triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Finals, where she also set a new personal record for herself and her school.

16-year-old Reese Hogan (left) was the runner-up in the triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Finals.(X/@Riley_Gaines_)
16-year-old Reese Hogan (left) was the runner-up in the triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Finals.(X/@Riley_Gaines_)

She came second after junior trans athlete AB Hernandez won the event and stood first. However, as the champion walked off the podium after posing for the official pictures, Hogan stepped into the first-place spot and posed as many from the crowd cheered her on.

The moment went viral on social media with conservative and right-wing influencers lauding the teen for taking her place as the "real" champion.

Take a look at the video here:

Former NCAA swimmer and conservative influencer Riley Gaines, who rose to fame after criticising her trans athlete competitor Lia Thomas, shared a post in support of Hogan while misgendering the champion Hernandez.

“When the boy got off the podium, she assumed her rightful spot as champion. The crowd erupts with applause. This is the way. Congrats to Reese Hogan, the real champ!" she wrote and also hit out at the Democratic Party in California as well as the state's governor for enabling a "fraud".

Reportedly, Hernandez defeated Hogan in the triple jump by over four feet and currently holds the top marks in the state’s long jump and triple jump.

Athletes for America, a network of athletes and sports teams in the US, also supported Hogan's move. "Reese Hogan is the true triple jump winner at the CIF Southern Section Finals. She earned gold—but didn’t get it. Why? When competition is compromised, real champions like Reese pay the price," their post on X reads.

Sophia Lorey, the outreach director for California Family Council (CFC), a conservative organisation, also praised the runner-up. "Reese Hogan got a PR and set a school record in Triple Jump—yet came in 2nd at CIF-SS Finals as 1st was stolen from her," she wrote.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / California teen poses in first place after losing to trans athlete, sparking ‘true winner’ debate
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On