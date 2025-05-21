California teen poses in first place after losing to trans athlete, sparking ‘true winner’ debate

A high school athlete in California earned praise from conservative social media handles after she stood in place of a trans athlete on the podium, after being defeated by her. 16-year-old Reese Hogan was the runner-up in the triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Finals, where she also set a new personal record for herself and her school. 16-year-old Reese Hogan (left) was the runner-up in the triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Finals.(X/@Riley_Gaines_)

She came second after junior trans athlete AB Hernandez won the event and stood first. However, as the champion walked off the podium after posing for the official pictures, Hogan stepped into the first-place spot and posed as many from the crowd cheered her on.

The moment went viral on social media with conservative and right-wing influencers lauding the teen for taking her place as the "real" champion.

Take a look at the video here:

Former NCAA swimmer and conservative influencer Riley Gaines, who rose to fame after criticising her trans athlete competitor Lia Thomas, shared a post in support of Hogan while misgendering the champion Hernandez.

“When the boy got off the podium, she assumed her rightful spot as champion. The crowd erupts with applause. This is the way. Congrats to Reese Hogan, the real champ!" she wrote and also hit out at the Democratic Party in California as well as the state's governor for enabling a "fraud".

Reportedly, Hernandez defeated Hogan in the triple jump by over four feet and currently holds the top marks in the state’s long jump and triple jump.

Athletes for America, a network of athletes and sports teams in the US, also supported Hogan's move. "Reese Hogan is the true triple jump winner at the CIF Southern Section Finals. She earned gold—but didn’t get it. Why? When competition is compromised, real champions like Reese pay the price," their post on X reads.

Sophia Lorey, the outreach director for California Family Council (CFC), a conservative organisation, also praised the runner-up. "Reese Hogan got a PR and set a school record in Triple Jump—yet came in 2nd at CIF-SS Finals as 1st was stolen from her," she wrote.