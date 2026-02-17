'Can I get a Shiva Shambhu': Grammy winner SZA performs at Sadhguru’s Maha Shivratri event, video goes viral

“Namaskaram. Happy Maha Shivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” she said, encouraging the audience to dance and participate in the celebrations.

Dressed in a yellow sari, SZA joined the festivities and briefly appeared on stage, where she greeted attendees and thanked Sadhguru for the invitation. She also introduced her mother, Audrey Rowe, to the crowd before leading a chant that quickly became a talking point online.

The annual Maha Shivratri event, held on February 15 and 16, is known for its all-night vigils, meditation, chants and devotional music dedicated to Lord Shiva. While the gathering regularly draws thousands of devotees from India and abroad, this year’s celebration gained extra attention after the Grammy-winning artist made a special appearance.

Videos of American singer-songwriter SZA attending Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore , Tamil Nadu, have gone viral on social media, surprising fans and sparking conversations about an unexpected cultural crossover.

How did social media react? The viral video triggered mixed reactions online. “SZA’s chant at Isha is running rampant in my brain someone pls send help i need it out,” one user wrote.

“Wow, SZA vibing at Isha for Maha Shivratri in a yellow saree? That’s such a beautiful crossover moment,” another commented.

“Culture has no borders. Love seeing global artists embracing India,” read a third reaction.

Some users also shared more spiritual interpretations of the moment. “She’s so happy love shiva cured her. She’s at peace. Hinduism as a religion gives you support life and happiness you have a purpose to live with meditation spiritual yog dhyan sharing nurturing believe scarficing happily love,” one comment read, while another said, “Feels like Lord Shiva is blessing her and her mother to dance happily.”

SZA’s life-changing experience at Isha Foundation Notably, last year, SZA shared an emotional Instagram post about her transformative experience at the Isha Foundation’s programme in Tamil Nadu.

“Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind .then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life,” she wrote.

“But somehow it’s all settling quietly and loudly at the same time. Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself . My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram,” she added.