News / Trending / 'Can we be the force…?': Anand Mahindra derives Monday motivation from Maharashtra's Kalu Waterfall

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 16, 2023 03:07 PM IST

Anand Mahindra encouraged his followers to be the driving force that propels the waterfall ‘up, up and away’.

Anand Mahindra shared a motivational post on Monday to inspire people for the rest of the week. He shared a video of Kalu Waterfall in Maharashtra, where strong winds caused the water to appear as if it was moving in an ‘upward’ direction. Alongside the video, he encouraged his followers to be the driving force that propels the waterfall ‘up, up and away’.

Anand Mahindra shared a motivational post on the first day of the workweek. (HT Photo)

“Kalu Waterfall in Maharashtra. Powerful winds made it appear as if the water was falling ‘upwards!’ When a waterfall of seemingly uncontrollable events looks about to drench us, can we be the force that blows it up, up, and away? #MondayMotivation,” reads the caption of the post shared on

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post here:

The post was shared on October 16. It has since accumulated over 1.7 lakh views, and the numbers still continue to rise. The post has also accumulated scores of likes and retweets. Many even dropped comments on Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post.

Here’s how people reacted to this post by Anand Mahindra:

“Breathtaking view,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow. It’s amazing.”

“Absolutely! When facing a torrent of unpredictable events, we can emulate the force of nature. Much like the winds at Kalu Waterfall, we possess the power to adapt, innovate, and shape our circumstances, propelling the challenges upwards and away from overwhelming us,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Amazing. What a great motivation.”

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
anand mahindra maharashtra monday motivation
