Can you count the number of deer prancing in a park in Mumbai?

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 27, 2023 03:59 PM IST

A video of a herd of deer prancing in front of joggers at a park in Mumbai has been doing the rounds online. Many expressed their awe and delight at the sight.

If you’re someone who loves to start your day with a refreshing morning walk, you might have come across various animals like cats, and dogs, and birds such as parrots, pigeons, and crows on your route. But have you ever seen deer during a morning walk? Well, joggers in Mumbai were in for a treat when they had an awe-inspiring encounter with deer. Not just one or two, but endless deer pranced right in front of them. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of this encounter on Twitter, and it is leaving people with smiles. It might even give you a much-needed serotonin boost.

Deer prancing at a park in Mumbai as joggers wait patiently for them to pass. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
Deer prancing at a park in Mumbai as joggers wait patiently for them to pass. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

“As usual, Mumbaikars are in a hurry. This splendid sight greeted morning walkers at Borivali National Park in Mumbai. Count if you can,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show people walking inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali. As the video progresses, a herd of deer can be seen prancing one after another as people wait patiently for them to pass. Some can even be seen capturing this heartwarming sight on camera.

Watch the video featuring a herd of deer in Mumbai’s Borivali National Park below:

Since being tweeted a day ago, the video has raked close to 47,000 views, and the numbers continue to rise. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts on this encounter between humans and animals.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of deer in a park in Mumbai:

“It was my everyday morning walk route,” claimed an individual. Another added, “This is so beautiful.” “What a pleasant sight,” expressed a third. A fourth joked, “7:32 ki local ke liye late ho rahe honge deer (Deer must be getting late for 7:32 local train).” A few even joked about the number of deer they saw passing through. While some said that they counted 80 deer, others added they saw over 60 deer. How many deer were you able to spot in this video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

