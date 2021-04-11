IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Can you guess the underlying message in Pune Police’s puzzle post?
Pune Police shared the puzzle post on Twitter.(Pune Police/@PuneCityPolice)
Pune Police shared the puzzle post on Twitter.(Pune Police/@PuneCityPolice)
trending

Can you guess the underlying message in Pune Police’s puzzle post?

“Solve the puzzle,” Pune Police tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:50 PM IST

If you’re someone who follows Pune Police on Twitter, there is a chance that you know about the creative advisory posts that they often share. Case in point, the latest share by the department which has now captured people’s attention.

“Solve the puzzle,” the department shared along with a small puzzle. Take a look at the post, can you solve the puzzle and guess its underlying meaning?

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered tons of comments from people. Some were able to guess it correctly. However, a few also posted incorrect answers. While replying to one such tweet, this is what Pune Police replied:

A few took hilarious routes while sharing the answer. Just like this individual who shared a meme from the film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Pune Police replied to the individual with a GIF. Take a look at their conversation:

“I love the way you engage people and send the message. Love, respect and prayers for our frontline covid warriors,” praised a Twitter user. To which, the department shared:

Take a look at what others tweeted:

What do you think of Pune Police’s puzzle post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune police

Related Stories

The image shows the advisory post on Rahul Dravid's viral ad.(Instagram/@suratcitytrafficpolice)
The image shows the advisory post on Rahul Dravid's viral ad.(Instagram/@suratcitytrafficpolice)
trending

Police departments use Rahul Dravid’s viral ad clip to share advisory posts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • People appreciated the police departments’ sense of humour and shared amused reactions to the twist given to the viral ad featuring Rahul Dravid..
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP