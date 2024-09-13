Can you pass the ultimate Harry Potter book quiz? Only a true wizard will score 10 on 10

The magic of Harry Potter will return to the screen sometime in 2026, thanks to HBO working on a TV adaptation of the generation-defining book series by JK Rowling. Earlier this week, HBO announced an open casting call for young actors to play the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger in the television series. The casting call has naturally renewed the Harry Potter craze among die-hard Potterheads. Harry Potter quiz: How many of these Harry Potter questions can you answer correctly?

The Harry Potter craze began in the late 1990s when British author J.K. Rowling released the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (also known as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the United States). By the time the fourth book in series – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – hit the bookshelves, Harry Potter fans were lining up outside bookstores at midnight. The HP fanbase only became bigger with the movie adaptations of the beststelling books.

It is hard to encapsulate in words the craze and the frenzy generated by the Harry Potter books and movies. Indeed, it would be fair to say that no series since has come close to the Harry Potter phenomenon. But it has been quite some time since the last Harry Potter book - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - was released. So how well do you remember the books by JK Rowling?

Take the Harry Potter quiz to find out:

How much did you score in this Harry Potter quiz?