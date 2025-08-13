Canadian man fined for guitar playing calls out desi family’s music at beach: 'They aren't even here'

A Canadian musician has sparked debate after criticising a desi family's music choices in a social media video filmed at a beach in Barrie, Ontario. The musician, who goes by @truenorthlooper online, describes himself as a one-man band and claims that city authorities stopped him from performing at the beach yet allowed others to “blast whatever kind of music they want.” The musician, who goes by @truenorthlooper online, describes himself as a one-man band.(Instagram/@truenorth.looper)

In a series of videos titled “The good, the bad and the ugly reality of the City of Barrie”, the man was seen walking around the beach, stopping in front of random families and filming them while criticising their food or music.

In one of the clips, he approached a picnic blanket with bags on it and a speaker playing Punjabi music. “This is another example of coming down to the beach and blasting whatever kind of music you want and at whatever volume you want. These people are not even here, yet everyone within 150 feet has to listen to this. Great job, City of Barrie,” he said sarcastically.

He then criticised the authorities for fining him for performing at the beach. “Heaven forbid, I play guitar and raise money for the Barrie Food Bank. That’s a no-no. But yeah, come here and blast whatever music you want, you don’t even have to listen to it, go play in the water while everyone else will have to listen to it,” he added.

In another video, he stopped in front of another immigrant family and recorded himself calling their music “garbage,” lamenting the fact that he had to pay $930 in fines.

A Canadian Instagram page reshared the video, which drew mixed reactions. “Stop hating, bro. Let people live their lives. Hating on other people isn’t going to help you with your problems,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Just confront them about it? Or request a slightly lower volume? I don’t understand. Is it a new trend to come and cry to the internet as a full-grown man? Find another spot, or request them.”

Others suggested he should have simply turneded off the music instead of filming strangers and posting them online.