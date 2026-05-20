Canadian man praises Hyderabad roads, asks why Bengaluru cannot have similar infrastructure: ‘Not a single pothole’

A Canadian man has sparked a discussion online after praising Hyderabad’s road infrastructure and comparing it with Bengaluru. The man, identified as Caleb Friesen, shared an Instagram video from inside a car, where he appeared impressed by the condition of roads in Hyderabad.

A Canadian man compared Hyderabad’s roads with Bengaluru and said he found barely any potholes in the city.(Instagram/caleb_friesen)

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(Also read: Canadian man who helped fix Bengaluru’s footpaths with viral videos moves to Mizoram: ‘Farewell, Bengaluru’)

In the clip, Friesen can be seen looking out from the vehicle while commenting on how smooth and well maintained the roads appeared to be. He said the city’s road network made travel between different localities much easier.

“What are these roads in Hyderabad? This is incredible. I don't understand why Bengaluru can't have roads like this. This This is in the city. We're We're actually in the city right now. And it feels like everywhere that we're going, there's roads like this that are just connecting different localities and making it easy to get around. And they're so well paved. And there's And there's no pedestrians trying to like jump in front of you. There's no animals. There's no potholes. There's not a single pothole. Look at this. It's in perfect condition. I just don't understand why why we can't have this in Bengaluru,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Canadian man living in Bengaluru explains why he chose to settle in India 8 years ago: 'I choose to be optimistic') ‘Why can’t Bengaluru have roads like this?’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Canadian man living in Bengaluru explains why he chose to settle in India 8 years ago: 'I choose to be optimistic') ‘Why can’t Bengaluru have roads like this?’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption in which Friesen elaborated on his observation. He wrote, “The main roads in Hyderabad are immaculate. I've spotted very few potholes, and from what I've seen, the city struggles a lot less with gridlock traffic the way Bengaluru. That doesn't mean Hyderabad doesn't have traffic, but they've done a much better job of building up high-quality road infrastructure to mitigate the traffic and accelerate the process of getting around. It's very uncommon in Hyderabad to spend more than an hour on the road getting from Point A to Point B. Why can't Bengaluru have roads like this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption in which Friesen elaborated on his observation. He wrote, “The main roads in Hyderabad are immaculate. I've spotted very few potholes, and from what I've seen, the city struggles a lot less with gridlock traffic the way Bengaluru. That doesn't mean Hyderabad doesn't have traffic, but they've done a much better job of building up high-quality road infrastructure to mitigate the traffic and accelerate the process of getting around. It's very uncommon in Hyderabad to spend more than an hour on the road getting from Point A to Point B. Why can't Bengaluru have roads like this?” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

His remarks soon drew attention from social media users, with many joining the Hyderabad versus Bengaluru debate. Several users agreed with his observation, while others said the comparison depended heavily on the area and time of travel.

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One user wrote, “Hyderabad roads are definitely better in many areas, especially the main stretches.” Another said, “Bengaluru needs this kind of planning urgently. The traffic is becoming unbearable.” A third commented, “Hyderabad has improved a lot in terms of road infrastructure over the years.”

(Also read: Canadian man highlights poor footpath conditions in Bengaluru's Indiranagar: 'Damaged beyond repair')

Some users, however, felt the comparison was not entirely fair. “Every city has good and bad roads. You probably travelled through the better parts of Hyderabad,” one person wrote. Another added, “Bengaluru’s problem is not just roads, it is uncontrolled growth and poor traffic management.”

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A user from Hyderabad said, “Glad someone noticed this. The city still has traffic, but the flyovers and roads help a lot.” Another joked, “Please don’t praise Hyderabad too much, rents will go up here too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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