Candidate’s unexpected reply to interviewer’s ‘teach me in 5 minutes’ request leaves internet in splits

A Reddit user sparked widespread amusement after sharing an unusual interview experience that he believes may have cost him the job. Describing the encounter on the platform, the candidate explained that the interviewer presented a strange prompt that completely caught him off guard. A candidate shared how an interviewer’s odd five minute teaching prompt caught him off guard.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, he wrote, "I swear, some interview prompts are just wild. So the interviewer leans back and goes: “Pretend I’m a 5-year-old. Teach me something in 5 minutes.” And I’m sitting there like… ok so I just pulled up Google and said: “Here’s how you find answers to literally anything.” He laughed… but yeah, didn’t get the job."

The post was shared with the title, "Interviewer asked me to ‘teach him something in 5 minutes’... so I showed him how to Google."

A strange prompt sparks online discussion

The quirky nature of the prompt quickly drew attention. Many users found it amusing that the candidate chose to demonstrate how to search for answers online rather than providing a simple lesson or skill.

Several Reddit users jumped into the comments, reacting to the unusual exchange. One user wrote, "This is hilarious. Honestly the most practical lesson anyone could give." Another said, "Interviewers sometimes forget candidates are humans, not performers." A third user commented, "Showing him Google was savage but also genius." Another user remarked, "Five year old or not, that is exactly how most adults learn anyway." Someone else added, "I would have hired you just for the confidence." Another reaction read, "These random prompts make interviews feel like reality shows sometimes." A final user wrote, “At least you stayed true to yourself. That takes guts.”

