 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic blue gown inspires 5 hilarious comparisons
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dramatic blue gown inspires 5 hilarious comparisons

ByHT Trending Desk
May 18, 2024 10:48 AM IST

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dramatic blue gown by Falguni Shane Peacock has prompted X users to share hilarious comparisons.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bold fashion choice during Day 2 of her Cannes 2024 appearance has sparked a heated debate. The dramatic blue gown by Falguni Shane Peacock has become a source of memes for many on X, leaving fans and fashion-watchers divided. Some were unimpressed, while others found the dress to be a unique expression of style. The dress has even prompted some to share humorous comparisons on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the film Kinds of Kindness screening at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. (AFP)
Birthday Party

“What was the inspiration? Birthday party? Sack your stylist Aishwarya,” this is what an X user shared while posting a picture that shows party decorations of a similar colour to the actor’s gown.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's show-stopping blue gown at Cannes 2024 sparks buzz: ‘Fire your stylist’

Diwali decoration

One X user, while drawing a comparison between the gown and Diwali decorations, also took a moment to praise Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style and personality. They described her as an 'epitome of grace' whose 'vivid personality even outshines the many stars of today'.

An X post on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Day 2 look. (Screengrab)
Porcupine

An individual posted on X that they felt the dress the actor wore was inspired by a porcupine.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Day 2 look has inspired a funny X post. (Screengrab)
Summer Project

Comparing the dress with the summer projects of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aradhya, an X user asked who was stylish the actor for Cannes 2024.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Day 2 look compared with the summer project. (Screengrab)
Pom Pom

“No way they used pom poms to make an outfit for Aishwarya,” expressed an X user.

The gown, a stunning blend of silver and blue with sequins, features a fishtail hemline and eye-catching embellishments with turquoise accents. It is complemented by a floor-sweeping train. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added her personal touch to the ensemble with a silver bracelet, diamond drop earrings, a ring, and a pair of high heels. This was her second appearance at Cannes 2024, following her dramatic black-and-white gown on the first day, also a custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture creation.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Eva Longoria scream on spotting each other at Cannes fest. Cute moment caught on cam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of the Cannes red carpet, first attended this prestigious event back in 2002. Her debut appearance was marked by a traditional Neeta Lulla sari, complete with heavy jewellery. Over the years, she has continued to make bold fashion statements, evolving her style and surprising her fans with each new appearance.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dramatic blue gown inspires 5 hilarious comparisons

