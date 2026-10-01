‘Captain Smit Machchhar is a hero’: Internet joins PMs Modi, Netanyahu to praise Indian pilot after flydubai cockpit attack

Social media users have joined world leaders in praising Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for saving lives after a mid-air emergency on a flydubai flight. Machchhar sustained serious stab wounds while trying to foil a co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft. Despite being injured, he managed to press the release, opening the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter the cockpit and overpower the co-pilot.

“India is proud of Captain Machchhar”

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers. (via REUTERS)

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Sharing his message on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.”

Also Read: ‘Who is going to save you?’: Capt Smit Machchhar’s words resurface after flydubai stabbing

He continued, “India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”

“My salute to the Indian pilot…”

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, also shared a tweet about the Indian pilot. “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, also shared a tweet about the Indian pilot. “My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.” {{/usCountry}}

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The PM added, “He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero.”

What did social media say?

Expressing his awe, a social media user wrote, “It’s amazing that this guy managed to fight back long enough to unlock the cockpit door. Seriously, full respect to Smit Machchhar, what an absolute hero.”

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Another commented, “Not all heroes wear capes. Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national based in Dubai, reportedly fought off his co-pilot after being stabbed,potentially preventing an unimaginable tragedy onboard. Incredible courage under pressure.” A third expressed, “The dedicated pilot Smit Machchhar.”

What happened to the flight?

The flight was safely landed in Saudi Arabia by a second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the flight, Israeli officials said.

Also Read: Smit Machchhar, Indian pilot stabbed on Flydubai flight, recalls mother’s fear over his career choice: ‘Mom was scared’

Passenger recounts horror:

Talking to Reuters, Lital Shachaf, who was on the flight, said, “I just can say that it was a miracle. It was awful, crazy, and we thank God that we survived it, we didn't think we will make ​it but thank God we are in Israel. We are back home. And we are happy to see everyone here.”

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